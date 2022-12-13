Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit: Here’s what to expect

Moneycontrol will host its first-ever mutual fund (MF) summit in Mumbai on December 14. The summit is geared to ask the most pertinent questions to the Rs 40-trillion Indian mutual fund industry that is set to reach Rs 100 trillion in about the next five years.

The summit will have Usha Thorat, Chairperson of the SEBI Mutual Funds’ Advisory Committee and former RBI deputy governor as the guest of honour, and Ananta Barua, Whole Time Member, SEBI, as chief guest.

The challenges and opportunities for the MF industry are set to be quite different as it aims to manage Rs 100 trillion in about the next five years. The CEOs of asset management companies as well as K-Fintech, one of India’s largest registrar and transfer agents, will debate the way forward.

At the heart of the summit is the retail investor, and all discussions and dialogues planned have been crafted keeping the retail investor in mind. For instance, how can the mutual fund industry serve investors better as it becomes larger by the way? With size comes responsibilities; is the Indian MF industry equipped to handle its fiduciary responsibility? How will it ensure profitable growth? How can the industry retain talent? Will it keep pace with the governance requirements as more investors rush in?

We plan to raise these vital questions to some of the industry’s top-most minds.

The role of FinFluencers, as also newly set-up fund houses, will also be discussed at length.

Some of India’s top mutual fund managers who will attend the summit will also discuss the growing presence of passive funds. The Indian MF industry is poised to grow with new firms entering the field. The summit will also bring forth the path ahead for such newly set-up fund houses and how they aim to differentiate from the larger, more established firms. Industry experts and veterans like Navneet Munot, MD and CEO, HDFC MF, Sreekanth Nadella, MD & CEO, KFin Technologies, Neil Parekh, CEO, PPFAS MF, Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss MF, Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak MF, Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO, DSP MF, Neelesh Surana, CIO, Mirae India Asset, R. Srinavasan, Head – Equity, SBI MF, Anoop Bhaskar, Head – Equity, IDFC MF, S. Naren, CIO, ICICI Prudential MF, Rajiv Shastri, CEO, NJ Mutual Fund and more are some of the panelists slated to take the dais.

Moneycontrol News

