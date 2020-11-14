Moneycontrol Children’s Day Special: Five money concepts every child must learn

What is the currency of USA?

You love foreign holidays, right? We all love to shop there too. But did you know that different countries use different currencies? If you buy a tennis racquet in the US- say the Wilson Clash 26 tennis racquet- it’ll cost you $119. You need to convert as much as Rs 8,894 to be able to buy your tennis racquet worth that much. If you buy the same racquet in London, you need to spend British Pounds 79.99. How much Indian rupees is that? Rs 7,972. And if you buy the same racquet in France, you need to pay Euros 90.99. That’s Rs 8019. The price of something bought here in India is different than when you buy abroad. Different countries have different currencies.