Money rules at top banks set to change from February: Here are the details

Effective from this month, leading public sector and private banks such as Bank of Baroda (BoB), ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the State Bank of India (SBI) have changed some of their rules related to cheque clearance, credit card charges, auto-debit transactions and money transfers. Here are some key operational changes that are likely to affect your financial life.

Cheque clearance rules to be changed at BoB

In a message to its account holders, Bank of Baroda has stated that as per Reserve Bank of India directives, ‘Positive Pay’ system will be mandatory from February 1, 2022 for cheques of Rs 10 lakh and above. Positive Pay is essentially a tool designed to detect fraudulent activity. It does this by matching specific information related to the cheque presented for clearing: the cheque number, cheque date, payee name, account number, amount, and other details against a list of cheques previously authorised and issued by the issuer. The process mainly involves reconfirmation of key details of large-value cheques.

Now, the cheque issuer (BoB account holder) will have to furnish certain minimum details of the cheque like name of the beneficiary/payee, amount, electronically via channels like SMS, mobile app, internet banking, ATM, to the drawee bank if the transaction value is Rs 10 lakh and above. Details are then cross-verified with the presented cheque by the Cheque Truncation System (CTS). The CTS flags discrepancies, if any, to the drawee bank and presenting bank, who would then take redressal measures.

ICICI Bank hikes charges on credit card services

Effective February 10, the fee structure on your ICICI Bank credit card will change. Customers need to pay 2.50 percent transaction fee on cash advance, subject to a minimum of Rs 500. This applies to all ICICI Bank credit cards. In case of cheque or auto debit returns, the bank will charge 2 percent of the total amount due, subject to a minimum of Rs 500. Additionally, Rs 50 plus GST will be debited from customer’s savings account.

Total amount due Late Payment Charges Less than Rs 100 None Between Rs 100 to Rs 500 Rs 100 Between Rs 501 to Rs 5,000 Rs 500 Between Rs 5,001 to Rs 10,000 Rs 750 Between Rs 10,001 to Rs 25,000 Rs 900 Between Rs 25,001 to Rs 50,000 Rs 1,000 More than Rs 50,000 Rs 1,200

The late payment charges on your credit card are also going to be revised. The exception is ICICI Bank Emeralde Credit Card. The bank will calculate late payment charges on your card based on the total amount due. The maximum charges it will levy is Rs 1,200. If you cannot settle your credit card dues within the stipulated time, it is advised not to use your credit card any further till you clear the late payment charges and outstanding dues. Refer to table for revised late payment charges on your ICICI Bank credit card.

Source: ICICI Bank

PNB revises service charges on auto-debit failure

In case you hold an account with Punjab National Bank, then know the revised charges on debit failure. With effect from February 1, if a transaction fails because of non-availability of money in your debit account linked to loan instalment or an investment, then you will have to pay Rs 250 per transaction instead of Rs 100 earlier.

Also read | IMPS limit raised: How to choose the best mode to transfer money between NEFT, IMPS & RTGS

SBI introduces a new slab and charges for IMPS transaction