Missed renewing your motor insurance? Here’s how to get it back before you drive your vehicle again

TA Ramalingam

If you own a motor vehicle, then you might already be aware that as per Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is compulsory to have third-party insurance before plying your vehicle on the roads. This means that your vehicle should be insured at all times and you should keep close track of the renewal date. To keep the policy effective and enjoy the covers offered by the contract you have to pay an annual premium. You must renew your contract well in time to ensure that your protection is intact, and that there is no break in the policy.

If you fail to renew it, the cover will no longer be effective. So, if you meet with an accident or face any other damage while the cover is not in effect, you will have to bear the cost as your insurer is no more liable to pay you for any loss. Also, as per Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act, if you are found driving an uninsured vehicle, you will invite a fine of Rs 2,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months for first-time offence, while for repeat offense, you will be fined Rs 4,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months. Hence, it is advised that you avoid driving your vehicle after your insurance cover has lapsed.

Renewing a lapsed insurance policy

Since insurance companies insist on an inspection of the vehicle in case of a break-in policy, it also entails that you have to undergo re-inspection before the cover is resumed. You will either have to carry out a self-inspection or a representative from your insurer will visit you for the inspection. If you have missed renewing your policy, reach out to your insurer immediately. If you have bought the policy through an insurance agent, then you can reach out to him/her for further procedure. If you have bought your policy online, then you can visit the website of your insurer, fill in the details, select the plan and receive the quote. However, it will be subject to an inspection of your vehicle. If you were not satisfied with your previous insurer and wish to move to a different insurer, you can explore the market for a different insurance plan and insurer.

Renew within 90 days to protect your No Claim Bonus

No claim Bonus (NCB) is a crucial element of your comprehensive motor insurance policy, which helps reduce your premium substantially. The NCB discount starts from 20 percent for the first claim-free year, and increases gradually over the years, going up to 50 percent. Insurers offer a 90-day window after the expiry of the policy before your accumulated benefits lapse. If you renew your policy during the said period, you will manage to keep your NCB intact. Since NCB can help you bring down the insurance premium by as much as 50 percent, it is of utmost importance that you renew your policy within this period and enjoy the discount.



Copy of the expiring policy document



Registration certificate



Driving license



Specifics of the vehicle, such as the model, age, date of registration



RTO address where the car is registered



Here is the list of documents that you have to keep handy to ensure smooth renewal:

How to ensure you don’t miss the renewal

It is slightly difficult to keep track of renewal dates and is one of the biggest reasons for many policies to lapse. Today, the insurance industry has an easy solution to this problem. Almost all leading insurers have their apps. These apps have dashboards containing an overview of your policies. Apart from helping keep track of renewal dates, the apps offer the facility of end-to-end policy management. That puts you just a few clicks away from a timely and smooth insurance renewal.