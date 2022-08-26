Meet the new fintech that helps calculate your crypto tax liability

On the face of it, calculating tax on your cryptocurrency gains looks simple. All gains are taxed at a flat rate of 30 percent. There is no distinction between long-term and short-term gains. It does not matter which income-tax bracket you belong to. And you cannot set off gains earned in crypto against losses from other crypto trades or any other capital asset. That’s it.

The reality isn’t that simple. If you have been trading in cryptos for many years, you would have done multiple buy-sell transactions. If you have been accumulating your cryptocurrency coins for the past few years and recently sold some of that stock, you need to look at the price at which you accumulated each of those coins over a period of time to estimate your gains.

Then there is the task of sifting through volumes of transaction history which many regular crypto traders would have built over a long period of time. If that is not enough, just add the coins collected through interest (by lending your crypto coins) or staking. The

complexities are real.

In July, Moneycontrol reported that many taxpayers had been receiving income-tax notices on unpaid cryptocurrency gains' taxes. Investors who were sitting on heavy losses due to a fall in crypto prices across the globe are still required to pay taxes on the gains made earlier -- prior to March 31, 2022 and for that matter in the current financial year, even though their portfolio value is much less now.

In case you are at a loss to calculate your capital gains--or for that matter even your chartered accountant-- then there is help at hand. TaxCryp is s new online firm that helps you calculate your cryptocurrency gains. Founded by Indy Sarker, a Delhi-based fintech and capital market specialist and launched on August 2, TaxCryp helps you compute your capital gains and the tax that you need to pay on them.

The rise of the crypto investor

According to the TaxCryp, there are 20-25 million crypto investors in India. How big is the crypto community? Let’s see.

Earlier this year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in Parliament that there were 82.2 million taxpayers in India in financial year 2020. As per the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the total number of returns filed for Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22 were 61.6 million. There are 89.7 million demat accounts in India. Assuming, one person on average has two demat accounts, there would be roughly 44.9 million investors in the stock market. In other words, as many as half the number of stock investors invest in cryptos.

“Our estimate is that 90-95 percent of crypto investors aren’t among these roughly 82.2 million taxpayers”, says Indy Sarker, co-founder of TaxCryp.

You need to pay crypto tax if… Sarker says that aside from lack of tax rules around crypto, prior to Budget 2022, when the finance minister introduced the 30 percent tax on virtual digital assets, many crypto investors simply didn't pay their taxes.

“Many thought that unless you converted your crypto gains to fiat currency (rupees), you don’t have to pay tax. In other words, if you sell your crypto coins and keep that money in your crypto wallet, it is not technically a ‘sale’, as the money still lies in your crypto wallet,” says Sarker.

“That is a wrong assumption. A sale is a sale,” asserts Sarker. Selling one coin to buy another is also a sale. Here’s also where people avoided paying taxes, says Sarker.

Looking at the rush to buy crypto coins, Sarker estimates that there are many people who are outside the income-tax bracket who are trading in cryptocurrencies.

He clarifies that all the new crypto tax rules say that if you book gains in crypto coins, you need to pay tax.

“This means, even if your income is falling in the lower slab rates as per the income-tax threshold limits, you have to pay your 30 percent crypto tax,” says Sarker.

How to calculate your crypto tax?

Users can simply log in to TaxCryp’s website and open an account there. Presently, TaxCryp is building facilities that would enable you to link your crypto wallet to it directly so that it can fetch a record of all your past transactions. For those exchanges that might remain out of bounds for a direct link, it allows you to upload a .CSV file; a downloadable, sort of Microsoft Excel file that crypto exchanges give out regularly with your transaction history as a means for you to keep records.

What about data accuracy? Does your crypto exchange maintain accurate data of your past transactions?

“Exchanges are meant to maintain historically accurate data based on transaction date/time stamp so they are the gold standard. Unless of course the investor uploads a few individual transaction records manually in our system; then he or she owns the accuracy of that disclosure,” says Sarker.

To ensure that its tax calculations of your crypto holdings do not run afoul of the government’s methods, TaxCryp is set to join hands with one of the big international accounting firms to ensure its internal systems and internal calculators are accurate by putting them through consistent stress tests that account for different use cases. Sarker declined to comment on the tie-up for now.

TaxCryp launched its offering in the market on August 2. Sarker did not share the exact number of customers who have signed up so far, but expects a pick-up over the next 2-3 months.

Having worked in the capital markets and the fintech industry, Sarker is an entrepreneur who co-founded another venture called ANALEC -- a specialist Software as a Service Customer Relationship Manager and research technology provider to investment banks and institutional brokerage businesses across the world.

On TaxCryp, he joined hands with Anmol Chawla, who is a crypto enthusiast and active crypto investor, and Vaibhav Gupta, a Chartered Accountant, to bring in the tax expertise required for TaxCryp.