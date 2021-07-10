 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC30: How investors should use the ratings

Kayezad E Adajania & Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Decide your asset allocation. The proportion of equity-debt-gold-international schemes in your portfolio will decide the funds.

MC30 is curated basket of 30 investment-worthy mutual funds (MFs). You need not invest in all the 30 schemes. The MC30 is a manageable shortlist culled from over 1,000 schemes across asset classes. All you need to do is to pick a few from this crisp list for your own portfolio, based on your risk appetite and goal horizon. About 8-12 MF schemes would suffice for your needs.

Decide your investment mix

First, decide your equity-debt-gold-international funds proportion. Typically, if you are a young investor and do not have too many liabilities, your equity component should be higher, at say 70-80 percent. As you grow older, your equity share should reduce gradually and your debt allocation should increase. Around 5-10 percent each should be in gold and international funds.

The next step is choosing the schemes.