MC Explains: What is property tax & what happens if you don’t pay it on time

Nitika Bagaria
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:11 AM IST

If you own property, then you must pay property tax against it. If you don’t, the municipality may issue a warrant, preventing you from transferring / selling your property.

Property tax is charged by the government on all tangible real estate assets.

Just like income tax is payable against the income of a person from various sources, one must also pay tax against the immovable property owned by them.

Every property is a taxable asset. Property tax is the tax that is paid by the occupier of any land, building, premises, flat, gala, unit, etc., to the municipal corporation or the local government of his / her area. Property tax is charged by the government on all tangible real estate assets.

Such taxes are the principal source of revenue of a body like the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC), the amount of money collected indicating the value of resources owned by residents.

Law governing property tax