Market rally: Time to take some profits and rebalance your portfolio

Raj Khosla

The stock markets have bounced back and news channels are abuzz with investment ideas to make you rich. Before you get carried away by the bullishness that is sweeping Dalal Street, take a peek at your overall investment portfolio. If the allocation to equities is higher than what you had planned for, it may be time to rebalance the portfolio by selling some stocks or equity funds.

Rebalancing is necessary because asset classes do not move in the same direction or at the same pace. The past few months have been a perfect example of this differential growth. Equity markets fell 10 per cent; interest rates have declined, while gold has shot up 20 per cent. Anybody with a 60 per cent exposure to equities, 30 per cent to debt and 10 per cent to gold at the beginning of the year is now holding almost 55 per cent in stocks, 32.5 per cent in debt and 12.5 per cent in gold.

If equities decline by another 5 per cent, debt continues to give 7 per cent and gold moves up 10 per cent over the next six months, the portfolio will have 53 per cent in equities, 34 per cent in debt and 14 per cent in gold.

Allocating to assets suitably

The difference may not seem very large right now, but it can enlarge over time and change the complexion of the portfolio. An investor may end up taking too little or too much risk if she doesn’t restore the asset mix to its original level.

If it has too much allocation to equities due to a bull run, the portfolio will tend to be more volatile and decline sharply if the stock markets tank. On the other hand, if the equity allocation falls below the desired level due to a decline in the stock markets, the portfolio won’t gain too much when markets bounce back.

By restoring the asset allocation of the portfolio, rebalancing controls the risk in the investments. This, in turn, helps in boosting the investor’s confidence. When markets tumble, a rebalanced investor is less likely to panic and more likely to remain invested.

All equity investors were mauled when the markets fell in March; but, disciplined investors who may have rebalanced their portfolios earlier in the year were not as badly hit. It is logical to assume that many such disciplined investors would have again rebalanced their portfolios in March by buying more of equities. Now that markets have bounced back, such investors must have earned good returns.

Controlling risk

Though you cannot control volatility, you can always control the risk in your portfolio through prudent asset allocation. Just rebalance your portfolios to restore the asset allocation mix you decided for your investments. Back-testing studies have shown that investors who regularly rebalance their portfolios and maintain a predetermined asset allocation, tend to do better than investors who go with the flow and keep their portfolios static.

It is recommended that investment portfolios be rebalanced at least once a year and after a significant movement in any one asset class. This should preferably be at the fag-end of the financial year or the beginning of a new one when you ought to book capital gains or losses.

However, though rebalancing offers several benefits to investors, very few investors actually undertake the exercise. The rebalancing decision is a contrarian call, where the investor is expected to get rid of assets that have performed well and buy more of the underperformers. As experts say, rebalancing is like cutting the flowers and watering the weeds.

This is where the role of a financial advisor becomes critical. Retail investors often let emotions dictate their investment decisions. They are driven by greed during bull runs and overwhelmed by fear when the bears start attacking. As a result, they are not able to take the right decisions and usually end up losing money. A qualified financial advisor can see things dispassionately and provide the right guidance.

Not everyone has a financial advisor. If you are a DIY investor, make sure your portfolio mix has been restored to your predetermined asset allocation. Follow this simple rule and you will definitely earn better returns.

(The writer is Managing Director, MyMoneyMantra.com)