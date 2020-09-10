Market fall and rise: 5 factors that separated smart investors from laggards

Gajendra Kothari

A few months back, I was attending a webinar in which a CEO of an Indian fund house presented this investment pyramid by Morgan Housel (The Hierarchy of Investor Needs, www.fool.com). It became a real ‘aha’ moment for me. I could easily connect this pyramid with the pandemic induced market crisis that was triggered in March of this year. Not that I did not know what determines investor returns. I have been a serious investor myself for the last ten years, and have also seen the 2004 Black Monday (when the NDA government was defeated). This was followed by the biggest bull market India has seen, from 2004-07. In 2008, the Global Financial crisis happened, and markets the world over fell like nine pins. My trading portfolio was almost annihilated (yes, I was a trader then in the garb of an investor).

Because of my previous experiences and investment lessons learnt from following investment gurus over the last ten years, I was much calmer in March mayhem this year as an investor. However, as an investment advisor, I could see quite a few investors getting into the panic mode, and it took quite some time and effort to assuage the nerves of the harried investors.

Later, when I came across this investment framework, I could easily connect the dots on what determines an optimal investor’s return. Since then, I started using this pyramid in all my investor discussions and found it quite compelling.

Investor Behaviour: This is the most critical layer, and hence it forms the base or foundation of the pyramid. Benjamin Graham once said that "The investor's chief problem-- even his worst enemy-- is likely to be himself.” The entire investment plan may go out of the window if we cannot control our behavior; more so in the volatile times. At the end of March’20, when the Sensex was at 26,000 levels, a few of our investors moved their entire equity fund holdings to liquid schemes because they could no longer bear the notional losses. At that point in time, they felt that it was the end of the world. No amount of my counselling helped. I even gave my example of topping-up my portfolio at such mouth-watering levels, but it didn’t work. I felt bad when they took this decision almost at the nadir of the markets after taking a 40 per cent blow straight on the chin.

Morgan Housel even had a tweet on this phenomenon on Feb 28 early this year when the market crisis had just began.

I could see this tweet playing out all through March, while I was increasing my bets with every market fall (today, in hindsight, it worked wonderfully).

A star fund manager is of no use if you cannot be a star investor first, and hence I would place 60 per cent weightage to investor behaviour in determining one’s investment outcomes.

Asset Allocation: Before this crisis, I was always a ‘buy and hold’ equity investor when it came to my investments and, broadly, it has worked too. Moreover, I was never a big fan of gold, bonds, real estate etc., and I realised that every asset class is good at a price and their performance always reverts to the mean. It pays to move from / to asset classes at extreme valuations. As a CEO of an MF says, it doesn’t matter if you are in the best-performing fund of a worst-performing asset class, as you may not be able to beat the worst-performing fund of the best-performing asset class.

The rule of Asset Allocation is simple: Buy Low and Sell high. Move into an asset class that has not been performing for 3-5 year period and move out when it has performed quite well over the recent 3-5 year period. This will also ensure the portfolio returns are smoothened and not volatile over a period of time. This strategy may sound easy on paper but extremely difficult to execute, as it involves a contrarian thinking approach which is not so common. I would give 30% importance to it in terms of overall weightage in the pyramid.

In my opinion, and ten years of experience, the above two variables decide 90 per cent of one’s portfolio returns. The other three factors put together would account for 10 per cent of the returns.

Fees and Transaction costs: You would remember the exorbitant charges in Endowment and erstwhile ULIP policies. The same was true for MFs (before the entry load ban), PMS, AIF, Structure and other exotic products before SEBI intervened to do away with all those charges. These costs do matter over a longer term, as it could seriously dent portfolio performance if not aligned to portfolio returns. However, if one is too cost conscious and thinks Do-It-Yourself (DIY) investing is easy, she may be already paying a higher price unknowingly through poor portfolio performance in the absence of a sound advice. As Charlie Munger says, ‘A company that needs a new machine tool and hasn’t bought it, is already paying for it.

Security Selection: For years, almost the entire industry and financial media’s focus has been on scheme / stock selection, which to me has always sounded myopic. When all of us know that the performance rotates and no fund or stock will forever remain a winner, then it doesn’t make sense to focus much on scheme selection. In a portfolio of 4-5 different category / style of funds, always remember there be one fund each at the top and bottom with extreme performance and the other three funds will have mediocre returns. There is no proven way to have all winners in the portfolio all the time. Even in an Index, there are winners and losers. Eventually, the portfolio returns matters.

Taxes: In our country, somehow, most of us are too fixated on taxes. Investors can go any length to save taxes even if the investment is sub-standard. Always remember, you pay taxes only when you make returns. And that too it's only a fraction of the gains. I have seen most people buy investment-linked insurance products just because they are tax-free even if the returns are below inflation. Similarly, people will hold on to their real estate investments for decades just because there will be a capital gains tax on selling even though they are struggling with the rental yield / income.

In the end, always remember, your investment pyramid will never be robust if the foundation is weak.

(The writer is Managing Director and CEO of Etica Wealth Management)