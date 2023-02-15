ManipalCigna rolls out senior citizens' health plan without sub-limits, co-pay

Private health insurer Manipal Cigna has announced the launch of a dedicated cover for senior citizens, Prime Senior, with two variants.

According to the company, the product does not feature room rent sub-limits, co-pay and pre-existing disease waiting period clauses.

“The new plan is designed after considering the various problems that people face in the golden years of their life. They may have suffered from medical complications earlier or may have an income problem as most of them are living on their retirement funds,” said Prasun Sikdar, MD and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance.

The sum assured offered under the product ranges from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Cumulative bonus - 10 percent for every claim-free year under Classic and guaranteed 10 percent under Elite plan for every completed year - can go up to 100 percent of the sum insured.

Moneycontrol PF Team