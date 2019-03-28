Managing Money with Moneycontrol │ What is a Will and why is it important?

A Will helps in estate planning or how an individual would want to bequeath their wealth. Watch this video to know all about making your Will.
A Will is a document that narrates the assets of an individual that he/she has accumulated over a lifetime and how they should be distributed to the next generation, spouse or any other person the individual wants to provide.
A Will helps in estate planning or how an individual would want to bequeath their wealth. It doesn't matter if you are rich or not but, it is very important to plan who you want to provide your wealth and investments to.Moneycontrol's Kayezad Adajania gets is in conversation with the financial planner Gaurav Mashruwala to find out how one should go about making a will.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 10:22 pm