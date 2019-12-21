Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Wealth creation: How to formulate an investment plan

In conversation with Director of Wealth Discovery, Rahul Agarwal, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out how you can create wealthy assets from your income.
Many of us believe that wealth creation is an extreme exercise. While we strive to create a healthy bank balance, there is a misconception that your income is your wealth.
But, the fact remains that there's a major difference between the two. To bust this myth and understand what wealth creation really means, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Director of Wealth Discovery, Rahul Agarwal.Watch the video to find out how your income can create wealthy assets you you.
