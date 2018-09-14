App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol | ICRA Downgrades IL&FS: How downgrades impact debt funds

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses with personal finance expert, Manoj Nagpal, the strategies that investors must adopt to minimize risk on investments with exposure to IL&FS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The recent ratings downgrades by ICRA of the commercial papers of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and IL&FS Financial Services Ltd has hit about 35 Mutual Fund schemes.

Most fund houses have marked down their net asset values (NAV). How should investors look at such downgrades?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses with personal finance expert, Manoj Nagpal, the strategies that investors must adopt to minimize the impact on their investments in schemes that have exposure to IL&FS.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 08:16 pm

