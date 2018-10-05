App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 09:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol I Top 5 investment queries

What comprises an ideal portfolio? Manoj Nagpal, our personal finance expert joins us to address and allay all concerns of investors in these turbulent times.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

This week, we bring to you a special episode to address top 5 queries that every investor is asking today. The markets are volatile, there are macro concerns with the rupee and crude oil. So what should be your investment strategy in times like these?

What comprises an ideal portfolio? Manoj Nagpal, our personal finance expert joins us to address and allay all concerns of investors, whether you're stuck with losses in midcaps & smallcaps or if your portfolio is under pressure because of the macro concerns.

Tune in to find out all the strategies & tips to get better returns even in volatile times.
