Managing Money with Moneycontrol I Reviewing SIP returns in 2018

In this year-end special episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Kayezad Adajania talks about the right way to deal with SIPs when the markets are not doing well.
Another 12 months have simply passed us by. So much has happened right from the start of this year. Wracked by volatility, 2018 has been an eventful year for the stock market.
If you have systematically simply kept your head down and continued investing in mutual funds - which otherwise would have been a great strategy, in 2018 - you perhaps are just sitting on flat or negative returns.In this year-end special episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Kayezad Adajania talks about the right way to deal with SIPs when the markets are not doing well.Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 09:08 pm