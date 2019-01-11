App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol I Importance of getting your asset allocation right

Rohit Shah, Founder of Getting You Rich, explains how to get your asset allocation right.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In the year gone by not only equity, but other asset classes also failed to deliver good returns. To overcome such a situation, asset allocation has a major role to play.

The right asset allocation can help investors achieve the right balance between risk and reward, while creating wealth in the long term.

So, what is the right way to allocate your funds? Our personal finance expert, Rohit Shah, Founder of Getting You Rich will break it down for you.

Watch the video to get ahead in the game of asset allocation.

First Published on Jan 11, 2019 11:01 pm

tags #asset allocation #personal finance #videos

