HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money with Moneycontrol I Default risk escalates in debt market over liquidity concerns

What are the best ways to deal with market volatility and what should you do with your investments in debt instruments in these uncertain times?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The events of the last few days, starting with the IL&FS downgrade followed by the DHFL stock crash created a domino effect in the NBFC space with most stocks falling sharply.

There are concerns over the impact of tight liquidity. Analysts spoke about whether this could mark a change in mood in the debt capital market. Investors are worried about the extent of exposure of debt schemes to these papers.

What are the best ways to deal with market volatility and what should you do with your investments in debt instruments in these uncertain times? Sakshi Batra discusses all this and more with Amol Joshi, Founder, PlanRupee Investment Services.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 08:15 pm

tags #debt #NBFC #stock market #video

