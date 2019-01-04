Managing Money with Moneycontrol I Best investment practices to follow in 2019

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Kayezad Adajania talks about some of the best practices that investors ought to follow in 2019 to insulate their wealth from risk, and maximise profits.
Manisha Gupta
The year gone by was definitely not a propitious time for the markets. Returns were flat and most investors had to face setbacks.
Investors have to be vary about uncertainties that may arise this year either due to elections, policy changes, or even macroeconomic concerns from overseas markets.In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Kayezad Adajania talks about some of the best practices that investors ought to follow in 2019 to insulate their wealth from risk, and maximise profits.
