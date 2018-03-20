Managing Money with Moneycontrol: How to make your increments, bonus work for you

Moneycontrol PF Team

Receiving extra cash in the form of bonus every year gives you immense joy. It gives you several ideas on how to use the amount. Most people use it for the buying their dream vacation/gadget/home furnishings. Is this the best way to use your Bonus and increments? Managing Money with Moneycontrol brings to you the best possible ways on how you should use your Bonus/increments.

Amol Joshi, Founder, PlanRupee Investment Services joins us in this episode of Managing Money with MoneyControl with how you need to plan and use the "Three Bucket Theory" if you want to optimally utilise this extra cash. Bucket 1 should be use to pay off high cost loans, Bucket 2 should be used for your immediate expenses and Bucket 3 should be used for your future investments.

Here are some do’s and don’ts related to the usage of your yearly bonus and increments.

Dos

Pay your credit card debt: Credit cards dues incur high interest rate and if dues are not paid on time you can get you into a serious debt trap. It is important that you pay off your credit card dues, if any, when you get your bonus. Getting overload with heavy debt and missed repayment will impact your credit score because of which may come in the way of your accessing future loans like home loan when you need it.

Clear off high-cost loans: Once the bonus is credited into your account, you can plan to set aside some of the portions to repay your high cost loans such as car loan or personal loan which are mostly provided by the banks on higher interest rates.

Investment for future: Receiving bonus in lump-sum every year can help you achieve your financial goals too. But how should we go about it? Since it is a surplus amount which you receive every year over and above your salary, one can divide a portion of it into 12 months small installments and invest the portions through SIP (systematic investment plan) mode into mutual funds or any other financial instruments which can help you achieve your financial goal over a period of time.

For example, if you received a yearly bonus of Rs 1 lakh (excluding taxes), you can set aside Rs 60,000 to fulfil your financial goals (remaining Rs 40,000 can be used in setting off your loan if any). You can further split this amount into 12 monthly instalment that is Rs 5,000 which can be invested through SIP mode on a monthly basis and also on a regular basis to fulfil your desired goals without investing any additional amount from your pocket.

Don'ts

Do not buy unnecessary items: It feels good to receive an amount in lump-sum through bonuses every year but one should not waste that money buying some depreciating asset or something which is not of much use. Use this money smartly so that you can create a good wealth over a period time instead of losing its worth.

Avoid lending to others: Some people consider bonus as easy money instead of using it to secure their future considering distributing it in the family or lending to a friend. Do not forget that it is your hard earn money, therefore, it is important to think before you take any financial decision towards it.

(You can send in your queries to moneycontrolpf@nw18.com)