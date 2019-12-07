Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Here’s how an 18-year-old should start investing

It is often said that the most important part about financial planning is “one must start early”. By “early”, we mean as early as 18 years of age. That’s correct, despite an 18-year-old typically not working and living on pocket money to meet expenses, this is the age experts suggest that teenagers should start managing money more efficiently.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra talks to Tarun Birani, Founder of TBNG Capital to find out how an 18-year-old can not only save money, but can grow it for a successful future.