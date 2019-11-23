App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Managing Money | Financial planning for a child with special needs

Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks to Jitendra Solanki, Founder of Plan Special Needs, to know all about successfully investing for a special child.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Life is full of surprises and no one can be sure of what could happen next. The least we can do is ensure a secure corpus of funds to meet any kind of special or unforeseen need.

But if you're blessed with a child who has special needs, you need to plan finances in such a manner that the child is cared for life. Yes, we need to firstly take into account the social and emotional aspects. Next, you need to ensure that as parents you plan for two generations.

So what does it take to care for a special child? In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Personal Finance Editor Kayezad Adajania talks to Jitendra Solanki, Registered Investment Adviser and Founder of Plan Special Needs, to know all about successfully overcoming such a predicament.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 04:17 pm

