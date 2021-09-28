MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Mahindra Manulife launches APAC-focused REIT fund of funds

The scheme is suitable for investors who are looking to diversify their portfolio and build exposure to real estate markets internationally, the asset management company said.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 03:04 PM IST

Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Ltd (MMIMPL) on September 28 launched ‘Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF’, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Manulife Global Fund – Asia Pacific REIT Fund.

The new fund offer opens on September 28 and closes on October 12, the asset management company said, adding that the scheme will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase from October 22.

"The scheme is suitable for investors who are looking to diversify their portfolio and build exposure to real estate markets internationally," it said.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) may be one of the key beneficiaries amid the global search-for-yield, with the potential recovery on the back of roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and reopening of economies, the company added.

Also Read | Mahindra Manulife and PGIM are launching REIT fund of funds: Should you invest?

Close

Related stories

Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF will invest in Manulife Global Fund - Asia Pacific REIT fund, which allocate funds predominantly in REITs across Asia Pacific countries, it noted.

REITs’ comparatively low correlation with other assets also makes them a portfolio diversifier that can help enhance portfolio returns over a medium to long term period.

The underlying fund i.e., Manulife Global Fund - Asia Pacific REIT Fund that aims to achieve stable income and capital appreciation, will have expected allocation to REITs between 70 to 100 percent, and rest in real estate and property management stocks (non- REITs) and cash/cash equivalents, MMIMPL said in a statement.

"With strong demand for office spaces, residential, warehousing, retail, and hospitality in Asia Pacific regions, investment in our REIT fund of funds scheme offers an opportunity to investors to grow their wealth over a period," MMIMPL MD and CEO Ashutosh Bishnoi said.

REITs also aims to provide "hedge against inflation", Bishnoi added.

The company's CMO, Jatinder Pal Singh, said REITs have unique characteristics that may make them attractive to both income and growth investors.

"The Asia Pacific REIT sector comprises a well-diversified mix of retail, commercial and industrial assets. Apart from traditional retail malls, offices, industrial parks and hotels, Asia Pacific REITs also cover new industries like data center and logistics which we believe could benefit from the recent rise of e-commerce and cloud computing," Singh said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Ltd #Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund #Mutual Funds #personal finance #REITs
first published: Sep 28, 2021 03:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.