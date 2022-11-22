 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Looking to buy your first house? Take a calculated view sans family or peer pressure

Dev Ashish
Nov 22, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Interest on home loans has risen lately, making house purchases that much costlier. However, owning a house does give a feeling of security that isn’t easy to quantify mathematically.

The idea of homeownership in India is engrained in our national genes. It is one of life’s ultimate goals for most people. And while those in previous generations bought their first houses quite late in their lives, things have changed a lot in recent decades.

The current generation, aided by the easy availability of home loans, tends to buy a house quite early in their working lives.

Nothing wrong with that. In fact, this way you get to quickly tick the box related to one major life goal.

But the issue is when people are, in a manner of speaking, and knowingly or unknowingly, arm-twisted into going with a house purchase. While renting for extended periods of time in costly locations (to buy otherwise) might be a mathematically wise decision, social pressure due to the idea of ‘renting-is-a-waste-of-money’ generally pushes people into buying.

Taking home loan till recently made sense. But…

To be fair, home loan rates had fallen so much (to about 6.5 percent and even lower if you consider post-tax rates) that there was a case to buy a house due to low loan rates.