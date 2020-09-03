172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|looking-at-a-fixed-deposit-for-six-months-check-out-the-interest-rate-offerings-of-indias-top-banks-5793111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Looking at a fixed deposit for six months: Check out the interest rate offerings of India’s top banks

All the banks give their customers the options to invest in fixed deposits for just 6 months. All the private sector, public sector banks and other banks offer fixed deposits benefits.

Moneycontrol News

Are you looking to park your money for the short term but do not want to earn the tepid returns on savings bank accounts. Short term fixed deposits (FDs) is one such option.

Check out the interest rate offered by some of the banks on six months fixed deposits:

State Bank of India: India's largest lender is offering customers 4.4 percent interest on deposits less than Rs 2 crore. Senior citizens earn slightly better at 4.9 percent. Those investing over Rs 2 crore will earn 2.9 percent.

Punjab National Bank offers customers 4.5 percent interest on deposits less than Rs 2 crore. Senior citizens earn 5.25 percent. Those depositing between Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore earn an interest of 3.25 percent.

HDFC Bank offers 4.1 percent on deposits less than Rs 2 crore. Senior citizens earn 4.6 percent interest on such FDs. Those depositing more than Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore earn 3.50 percent.

ICICI Bank offers 4.25 percent interest on its premature withdrawal facility of less than Rs 2 crore for 6 months. Senior citizens are offered 4.75 percent interest on FDs. Those depositing over Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore earn 3.5 percent.
First Published on Sep 3, 2020 10:26 pm

tags #Economy #India #personal finance

