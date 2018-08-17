Look beyond the rat race, you can pursue your passion in 30s, 40s

Passion doesn’t come with an expiry date. You can follow your dreams and take risks irrespective of your age. Whether it is launching a startup, quitting your job and travelling, changing your field of work, or even retiring, you can pursue your aspirations.

Most people in late 30s, early 40s refrain from taking risks and are sceptical about quitting their not-so-interesting jobs to pursue what they believe in due to additional financial responsibilities and liabilities.

But, the story is far from over and things are still within reach. All you’ll need to do is work hard towards your finances and put effort in creating multiple sources of income.

As per experts, financial plans should be made keeping in mind the long-term and short-term goals. The allocation should also include liquid assets (either liquid funds or short-term funds) so that there is recourse in case of any emergency.

In case you want to start your own venture, you can look at angel investors who believe in your idea and open their pursue strings, or opt for crowdfunding where your project will be assessed by thousands of potential investors and fund your dreams.

Else, you can take the ETF route and park your money in the financial markets that can yield a desirable amount for you to at least start your business. Diversify your portfolio and with smart analysis, you can generate wealth.

For travelling the world too, you will have to assess your financial health. Calculate how much you need to save and invest more to retire early and achieve financial freedom. If you plan on retiring early, increase your sources of income and invest them.

There are many ways to achieve financial independence and everything comes with a disciplined approach and seriousness. Investing is just like a life decision, which can leave you with immense benefits.

