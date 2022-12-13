 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Long-duration funds from Axis and SBI MF: Should you invest?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST

The products can be used by long-term debt investors and debt allocators to lock-in investments at decent yields, and also gain from favourable taxation and indexation benefits.

Everyone in the bond market is showing some interest in long-term bonds, while a few may be more interested than the rest. Mutual fund houses such as Axis Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund have announced the launch of long-duration funds. Should you invest?

What is on offer?

Long-duration funds construct bond portfolios with a duration in excess of seven years. This is achieved by investing in very long-term bonds. The Axis Long Duration (ALD) Fund will be managed by Devang Shah, Kaustubh Sule, and Hardik Shah, and the SBI Long Duration (SLD) Fund by Rajeev Radhakrishnan. ALD will track Nifty Long Duration Debt Index A-III, and SLD is benchmarked against CRISIL Long Duration Fund AIII Index.

What works?

These schemes generally invest in good quality bonds, and both SBI and Axis are no different. Both schemes will be investing in long-term government securities (G-Secs). These schemes will buy and hold on to the bonds they invest in. In mutual fund (MF) parlance, this is known as roll-down strategy. The idea is to keep earning interest without taking much credit risk. For investors looking at long-term investments in bonds, this can be an attractive investment option. The fund house collects the coupon and keep investing it in bonds of similar maturities.

After a cumulative increase of 225 basis points (bps) in the repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since May 2022, most market participants see the interest rate hike cycle to be more or less behind us. The current yields on long-term bonds are attractive, and it would be a good idea to lock in at the prevailing level.