 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Why investors are into long duration debt funds despite the RBI repo rate hike

Nikhil Walavalkar
Feb 16, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST

Long term investors looking to lock-in high yield on the long term bonds in a tax efficient manner is keen on long duration funds. Here is how they look at these schemes as RBI is yet to pause on interest rates hikes.

Long Duration Funds

Whenever interest rates go up, bond prices fall. The impact is the highest in long-term bonds, and schemes investing in them see muted returns and even losses. But the mutual fund numbers show a different picture this time. Though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been hiking the repo rate since May 2022, investors are gradually investing in long-duration debt funds that invest in long-duration funds.

In the three months from November 2022 to January 2023, long duration funds (LDF) have seen net inflows of Rs 732 crore. LDF as a category managed assets to the tune of Rs 3,718 crore as on January 31, 2023. This indicates significant investor interest in these schemes. In the last six months, four fund houses — Aditya Birla Sun Life, Axis, HDFC and SBI — have launched LDFs.

Why LDFs are attractive

Investments in long-term bonds generally lose value when interest rates rise. However, smart investors sense an opportunity when the interest rates are nearing their peak.