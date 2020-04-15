Lock into FDs of select banks now

Taking a cue from the 75 basis points cut in the repo – the rate at which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lends to banks – in March, banks have started reducing the interest rate on their fixed deposits (FDs). State Bank of India and ICICI Bank has already reduced their FD rates. Taking cue, other banks may follow suit. Should you lock your money at these rates before they fall further?

Where are interest rates headed?

Experts are of the opinion that the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the economy would be severe and that banks will continue to reduce interest rates in the near term. Gajendra Kothari, MD & CEO of Etica Wealth Management says, “The RBI will make sure liquidity remains high and interest rates are low so that it can push the economy up after the lockdown is over.” Additionally, with loans being priced at low interest rates due to the linking with the repo rate from October 1, it becomes difficult for banks to continue paying higher interest rates on fixed deposits to investors. So, fixed deposit interest rates could come down further because of lower loan rates of repo-linked schemes.

Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com says, “Considering the global situation and the looming recession, lower interest rates should not deter you from continuing your investments in bank fixed deposits to achieve your financial goals.” Despite the rate cuts, fixed deposits offer assured returns and capital safety in the present market conditions.

What should fixed deposit investors do?

Although interest rates across tenures are on their way down, it doesn’t really make sense to lock your money into a longer tenure FD. Kothari recommends tenures of “not more than one year” at these rates. “Renew it on maturity,” he adds. Rates are down at the moment because of a sluggish economy on account of the pandemic. But once the economy starts to recover and inflation sets in, interest rates will go up again. Accordingly, bank FD rates may also rise. But, it’s difficult to say when the interest rate cycle will turn upwards.

Joydeep Sen, founder of wiseinvestor.in, has a slightly different take. He believes that bank fixed deposit rates will go down further in line with RBI’s rate action. Sen is in favour of locking in at these interest rates for at least the next three years despite being low.

Choose your bank with care

Just because one bank offers a higher FD rate than others, you shouldn’t rush to park your money in it. It’s not an open and shut case.

In September 2019, RBI had imposed restrictions on Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank and depositors are still to recover their money. Yes Bank too faced restrictions for a brief while in March this year. The RBI moved swiftly to protect the depositors’ interests in the case of Yes Bank. But the RBI had capped withdrawal from deposits for a brief while. Says Sen, “Taking a lesson from this event, fixed deposit investors were should prefer public sector banks or leading private banks.”

A recent research report from global ratings agency Moody's, too, has pointed to a drop in depositor confidence in some private banks. "The Yes Bank event undermines depositor confidence in private sector banks, whereas public trust in PSBs (public sector banks) will remain strong, underpinned by a perception of strong government protection for them. As a result, some private sector banks, particularly, small institutions could lose deposits to PSBs, which will weaken their funding profiles," the report notes.

Senior citizens and investors who have retired recently shouldn’t take risks with their retirement money. Says Kothari, “Half a percentage lower return is always better than risking a large principal amount while investing in fixed deposit schemes.” Avoid investing in fixed deposit schemes of co-operative and small finance banks that offer higher rates of interest to tempt depositors and all hues.

Apart from choosing your financial institution carefully, make sure you don’t invest your entire corpus that you’ve set aside for FDs in one bank. Spread it across two to three banks. FDs up to Rs 5 lakh (this includes savings account as well, in those banks) are backed by the deposit insurance scheme. This cover, provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), will pay every depositor, through the liquidator, when a bank fails.

Opt for a fixed deposit with a bank where interest is compounded at shorter time periods – monthly or quarterly.