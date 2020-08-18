Loan moratoriums and saved EMIs: What did borrowers do with the surplus?

When Abhishek Jaju from Mumbai booked a flat in January 2018, he had not imagined that there will be a financial crunch in the family and that he would have to opt for a loan moratorium. He is paying an equated monthly instalment (EMI) of Rs 70,000 on a home loan of Rs 75 lakh. In the month of March, Abhishek had utilised his most of the savings to pay his insurance premiums, invest in the public provident scheme (PPF) and bank fixed deposits to save taxes. He also paid, Rs 65,000 as school fees for his child’s education for the new academic year around the same time.

The 21-day lockdown from March 25 came as a surprise. Abhishek says, “With limited savings left, I was nervous thinking how to manage monthly household expense of Rs 60,000 and pay my EMIs.” His company’s human resource team had communicated that his monthly salary and quarterly expense reimbursement of Rs 2 lakh wouldn’t be processed until lockdown gets over.

Too many moratorium seekers

In March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a loan moratorium for three months, i.e., from March till May. “I immediately decided to opt for the home loan moratorium without understanding the long-term impact and additional costs,” says Abhishek. He applied on the bank’s website for two month’s (April and May) loan moratorium.

Several others like Abhishek decided to opt for loan moratorium. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) financial stability report of July 2020, in March 2020, over 80 per cent individual borrowers from public sector banks opted for the loan moratorium. Individual borrowers opting for moratorium from private and foreign banks stood at 41.8 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively.

Sovan Mandal, Chief Business Officer, India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation says, “When the moratorium scheme was first announced, more than 40 per cent of our borrowers (those who took loans from our bank partners) had opted for the moratorium. There were mainly two reasons: they either faced a cash crunch or they did not understand moratorium properly.”

Saved for an emergency

Yogesh Mestry from Mumbai took a home loan of Rs 50 lakh in March 2019 for 25 years, at 8.5 per cent, and is paying an EMI around Rs 43,000.

He decided to opt for the loan moratorium due to the uncertainty associated with his present job at Information Technology (IT) organisation. “Due to the lockdown in developed countries, IT projects and assignments had started drying up. Also, layoffs had started,” says Yogesh.

His eight years of savings while working were utilised to make the down payment, stamp duty, registration, taxes and other costs while purchasing his house.

So, by opting for five months of loan moratorium from April to August, he decided to invest the monthly instalment in liquid mutual funds to build a contingency corpus in these uncertain times. During this period, he has invested around Rs 2.15 lakh in liquid funds and is planning to continue investing in liquid funds with monthly savings of Rs 5,000 by cutting down on discretionary expenses.

Avoided tapping retirement savings

In March, the government had relaxed the employees’ provident fund (EPF) withdrawal process and rules.

Abhishek’s office colleagues were withdrew from their EPF accounts for monthly expenses as salaries weren’t processed by the employer for a couple of months during the lockdown. “Colleagues were encouraging me as well to withdraw from the provident fund savings, but I did not touch the retirement corpus built over the years,” says Abhishek.

Curbed expenses

During the lockdown days, in his spare time, Abhishek analysed his monthly expenses, and prepared a new budget. He reduced spends on shopping, entertainment and discretionary purchases. This helped reduce the monthly household expenses to Rs 50,000 from Rs 60,000. He is keeping an eye on the spending and monthly budget from last three months so it stays within limit.

Since June, Abhishek is investing Rs 10,000 saved every month in bank recurring deposit for a one-year period. He is building a corpus to repay a lump-sum amount towards his home loan in July 2021.

Sold off gold investment to repay loan

Abhishek had an investment in gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) for the last three years. Gold prices hit new highs in July this year. So, he sold his gold investment. He arranged around Rs 2 lakh by selling his gold investments and repaid a part of the loan amount to the bank. This part repayment retained the old loan tenure, which had got extended while opting for two months’ moratorium.

“You must review your investment portfolio and book profits or exit from dud investments. This will help you to repay a lump-sum amount towards your loan and reduce the interest cost,” says Sapna Tiwari, Co-founder and COO, Rupeewiz Investment Advisors.

Opted out of moratorium despite its extension

In May, the RBI had announced extension of the loan moratorium by another three months from June to August 31. However, several salaried borrowers such as Abhishek didn’t opt for moratorium extension and started paying their EMIs from June. They understood that continuing with the moratorium will increase the interest cost and loan tenure.

As per IMGC’s data, only 26 per cent of its customers are in the moratorium phase, down from 40 per cent in the initial three months. According to the SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar, 9.5 percent of the book is now under moratorium and over 90 percent of the customers have paid two or more instalments since March.

Should you opt for loan restructuring?

The RBI has announced a resolution plan for retail borrowers. The loan restructuring plan may include rescheduling of EMI payments, conversion of any interest accumulated into another credit facility, or extension of moratorium, after assessing borrowers’ income streams, by up to two years. Accordingly, your loan tenure could get extended.

Yogesh is now concerned about having to restart EMIs after the moratorium ends on August 31. He says, “I am considering opting for rescheduling of EMI payments.”

“Loan restructuring is not a straightforward thing. The bank would look at the credit history of the borrower and only then offer it accordingly. It should be availed only if the monthly cash inflow continues to be impacted,” says Kalpesh Ashar, CFP, Full Circle Financial Planners and Advisors.

Bounce back from the additional debt

After taking the moratorium, borrowers would have accumulated additional interest. Most borrowers like Yogesh are in a dilemma how to bounce back and reduce this additional debt burden. He has borrowed Rs 50 lakh at 8.5 per cent for 20 years, and is paying an EMI of Rs 43,391. He has opted for loan moratorium for five months i.e. from April to August. The interest amount for these five months is Rs 1.73 lakh.

Suggestions from BankBazaar.

Option one: In September 2020, pay accrued interest of Rs 1.73 lakh and resume loan instalment of Rs 43,391.

Option two: Add the accrued interest to the outstanding principal and continue with your existing EMI of Rs 43,391. The five missed EMIs in this case would cause original loan tenure of 240 months to become 267 months, adding 27 extra EMIs. As a result, there will be an increase of Rs 9.53 lakh in interest cost.

Option three: Add the accrued interest to the outstanding principal and increase the EMI so that the tenor remains the same. The new EMI will be Rs 45,357.

Pre-pay five deferred EMIs totalling Rs 2.17 lakh, 12 months after last deferred EMI with accumulated interest costs. Yogesh should pre-pay Rs 2.60 lakh in September 2021. This his loan tenure would remain the same as earlier.