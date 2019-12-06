List of documents required for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Central Government launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna with the sole aim of providing affordable housing to both – the urban and rural poor. The programme covers 4,041 statutory towns and has been implemented as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

One of the features of PMAY is to provide credit linked subsidy that is enforced as a Central Sector Scheme. PMAY has two segments: PMAY – Urban and PMAY- Gramin. It focuses on four key verticals. These are:

- Rehabilitating the slum dwellers with the participation of private developers

- Providing credit linked subsidy to beneficiaries belonging to the economically weaker sections, low income group and middle income group

- Providing grants for beneficiary-led individual house construction

- Providing affordable housing options in partnership

You can apply for the benefits under PMAY through online or offline modes. The application submitted needs to be supported by the relevant documents. Given the nature of the scheme, it can be confusing to find out what materials are needed. We have listed out the critical Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana documents that have to be submitted by both salaried and self-employed applicants of PMAY.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana documents for salaried applicants

Salaried applicants looking to get benefits under PMAY need to have access to the following Pradhan Mantra Awas Yojana documents at the time of application:

Documents for proof of identity:

- PAN card. This is a mandatory requirement

- Any of the following documents: Voter ID, Aadhar Card, passport, driver’s license, photo identity issued by the government, letter from a recognised public authority or public servant that verifies the status of the customer with a photograph not older than 30 days.

Document for proof of address:

Any of the following documents can be provided:

- A letter from a public authority or public servant that verifies your identity and residence

- Rent agreement on stamp Paper

- Bank Statements reflecting the address

- Life Insurance Policy

- Residence address Certificate

- Voter card

- Aadhar card

- Passport

Documents for proof of income:

Any of the following documents can be provided:

- Last six months bank statement

- ITR receipts

- Salary slips for the last two months

Proof of purchase of the property (if applicable):

- Sales Deed

- Sale/ Purchase agreement

- Property registration certificate (if available)

- Copy of Receipt/(s) of payment/(s) made to the developer (if applicable)

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana documents for self-employed applicants

For self-employed individuals, however, the documentation for buying a house under PMAY is slightly different. If you are self-employed, you need to ensure that you have access to the following Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana documents at the time of your application:

Documents for proof of identity:

- PAN card. This is a mandatory requirement

- Any of the following documents: Voters ID, Aadhar Card, Passport, Driving license, Photo credit card, Photo identity issued by the Government, a letter from a recognised public authority or public servant that verifies the identity of the customer with a photograph no older than 30 days.

Document for proof of address:

You can provide one of the following documents:

- Copy of passport

- Copy of Aadhar Card

- Copy of voter identity card

- A letter from an official (recognised public authority of public servant) that verifies both, their identity and your residence

- A copy of the latest utility bill i.e. light bill, telephone bill, gas bill

- A copy of the rent agreement on stamp paper

- Last three months bank statements from a commercial nationalised bank

- Credit card statements (if any) for the past three months

- Any investments (life insurance policy_

- Life Insurance Policy

- Letter or certificate issued by the employer on the company letterhead with the residential address

- Sale deed copy

- Property or municipal tax receipt

- Bank statement in case of post office saving

- Pension or family pension payment orders (PPOs) issued to retired employees by Govt. departments or Public Sector Undertakings, if they contain the address

- Letter of allotment of accommodation from employer issued by State or Central Govt. departments, statutory or regulatory bodies, and public sector undertakings, scheduled commercial banks, financial institutions, and listed companies. Similarly, leave and license agreements with such employers allotting official accommodation

- Documents issued by Govt. departments of foreign jurisdiction and letter issued by Foreign Embassy or Mission in India

If you have a business entity, the following documents will be required for the address proof of such entity:

- Shops & Establishment Certificate

- Trade License Certificate

- SSI Registration Certificate

- PAN Card/Sales Tax/ VAT certificate

- In case you are a firm, you need to provide partnership deeds. However, companies need to provide a Memorandum of Association

- Factory registration certificates or export-import code certificates

- Qualification or degree certificate in case of professionals

- SEBI Registration Certificate

- Registration No issued by ROC

Documents for proof of income

- ITR (income tax returns) for the last two financial years

- Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss account

- Last six months current account statement of the business entity and saving account statement of individual

Proof of purchase of property

- Property documents

- Agreement to sell document copy

- Allotment letter or buyer agreement (in case applicable)

- Payment receipt made in the name of the developer

FAQs

Rahul is the owner of a house in his village. He belongs to the middle-income group and is desirous of applying for the benefits under PMAY. Will he be eligible to apply for the same?

The PMAY scheme aims to encourage people from economically weaker sections, lower-income groups, and middle-income groups to purchase their first house. If the applicant has already purchased a house, he or she will not be eligible under PMAY.

I have misplaced my Aadhar card. Is there an alternative to the Aadhaar card that I can use for applying for the benefits under PMAY?

The Aadhar card details are mandatory for availing of the benefits under PMAY. If you have misplaced your Aadhar card, you can consider applying through your virtual ID number that is mapped to your Aadhar card.

Is it mandatory to produce all the PMAY documents for availing of the benefits?

Yes, it is mandatory to do so. The applications without adequate PMAY documents are liable to be rejected.

Karishma is staying with her parents. Her parents own the house. She is unmarried. Is she eligible to claim the benefits under PMAY?

Yes, PMAY benefits are available to children, whether married or unmarried, who stay in a house with the parents and parents own the home or in a different house in another city on rent. The applicant should be an earning member and should not be the owner of any other house in any part of the country.

Can I receive all the various types of assistance provided by the Government under PMAY?

PMAY scheme offers the following assistance:

- Credit Linked Subsidy scheme

- Partnered Affordable housing

- Rehabilitating the slum dwellers

- Assist with individual house construction or enhancement

An applicant is only eligible to apply for one type of assistance from the government. Such applicants should fulfill the income eligibility criteria and the other criteria that are laid down in PMAY.

I am planning to apply for the benefits under the credit-linked interest subsidy of PMAY. What is the procedure of receiving the grant when I apply for a home loan?

If the government accepts your application for claiming interest subsidy, the financial institution that has provided you the housing loan will credit the interest subsidy to your account and adjust the EMI accordingly.

I have a plot of land, but I have not built a house on the plot. Can I apply for the assistance provided by PMAY?