List of documents required for opening a demat account

A Demat account is, in a way, like your bank account. If you are opening a Demat account online, you will have to upload your PAN card and address proof by logging on to the DP’s (broker/ bank) website. The documents mandatorily required are mostly common across brokers, banks, and other financial organisations that act as an online trading platform. You will have to ensure that the papers are valid as on submission date and that they haven’t crossed the expiry date.

Personal details: Furnish proof of identity and proof of address in the prescribed format. Most of the brokers/ banks pre-fill them once you provide them with PAN and other documents. Verify and cross-check them.

Bank, income details: You will have to part with your Bank Account Number and IFSC code for opening a Demat account. However, there is no cause for worry as the info is safe with the broker. You will also have to furnish your income details.

Documents checklist to open Demat account

Apart from the documents for demat account, you will also have to provide your Depository Participant (DP) two to three photographs of yours.

A quick checklist of documents required to open a Demat account with a financial organisation, including a broker or a bank, would be:

Proof of Identity (POI): Driving licence, Voter’s ID, UID or Unique Identification Number etc will be accepted as proof of identity

Proof of Address (POA): Passport, Voter’s ID, Aadhaar, ration card etc can be provided as document proof for address to open a Demat account.

Proof of Income: This is required for trading in derivatives such as F&O. Copy of ITR Acknowledgement etc can be furnished.

Proof of Bank Account: Cancelled cheque leaf can be provided for this purpose

PAN Card: A PAN card is mandatory for opening a Demat account with any bank or broker (except those who are specifically exempt from obtaining PAN; as listed in ‘Exemptions/Clarifications’ to PAN section)

List of documents required as proof of identity to open Demat account



PAN card: This is a mandatory requirement for all applicants except those who are specifically exempt from obtaining PAN (as listed in Exemptions/ Clarifications to PAN section). An admissible proof of identity should have a valid photograph of the applicant on it.

Unique Identification Number (UID): This could be your Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Voter ID card/ driving licence)

Identity (with applicant’s photo) attesting document issued by any of the following agencies:





Central or State Government and its departments



Statutory/ Regulatory bodies



Public Sector Undertakings (PSU companies)



Scheduled commercial banks or public financial companies



Universities / Colleges affiliated to universities



Member IDs professional bodies like ICAI, ICWAI, ICSI, Bar Council among others can issue for their members.



List of documents required as proof of address to open Demat account



Passport (check for date of expiry)



Voters ID card (with valid photograph)



Registered sale or lease agreement of the house



Driving licence with photograph



Maintenance bill



Insurance paper



Utility or telephone bills



Electricity bills (older than 3 months are not admitted)



Passbook or bank account statement



Proof of address attested by bank managers of scheduled banks, scheduled co-operative banks, gazette officer, notary public, elected representatives of legislative assemblies (MLAs), elected members of parliament (MPs)



Documents issued by Central or State Government and its departments



Statutory/ Regulatory bodies



Public Sector Units (PSU companies)



Scheduled commercial banks or public financial companies



Authorised universities (or colleges affiliated to universities)



Professional bodies like ICAI, ICWAI, Bar Council among others can issue it for their members.



List of documents required as proof of income



A photocopy of the Income Tax Return (ITR) acknowledgement slip submitted to the Income Tax Department during filing of income tax



Proof of Salary in the form of a recent Salary Slip or relevant document which proves income or net worth like Form 16



A Net Worth Certificate certified by a Chartered Accountant; alternatively, a photocopy of the Annual Accounts duly audited by a qualified Chartered Accountant



Current bank a/c statement reflecting the income history of the client for the past six months



A statement of Demat account holdings with an eligible Depository Participant



Other documents that substantiate ownership of assets through self-declaration along with documents supporting the claim



Cancelled personalized cheque



Documents to substantiate ownership of assets.



Bank account statements for last six months



Power of Attorney or POA: Along with the other documents you will also need to sign agreement papers like the Power of Attorney given to the broker for transfer of securities to settle margins, for settlement of trades and transfer of funds from your account. The POA document has your Demat and bank account details. It is important to note that it must be given out in the name of the brokerage and not in the name of the employee concerned.



List of people authorized to attest the documents

The list of people who are authorised to attest documents for opening of a Demat account are:

A Gazetted Officer, Notary Public, Manager of a Scheduled Commercial/Cooperative Bank or Multinational Foreign Banks. Ensure that you have incorporated the Name, Designation and office seal affixed on the copy.

In the case of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), authorised officials of overseas branches of Scheduled Commercial Banks registered in India, Court Magistrate, Judge, Notary Public, and Indian Embassy/Consulate General in the country where the client resides can attest the documents

