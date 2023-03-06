 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Liquid funds are in a sweet spot now: That’s good news for you

Nikhil Walavalkar
Mar 06, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

Portfolio yields are high in liquid funds presently on the back of rising interest rates. With very short-term bank Fixed Deposit (FD) rates still low, liquids funds are ideal for parking short-term cash.

March is an important month for liquid funds. And if you have some short-term surplus cash to park for a few weeks to even a month or two, then these are for you.

As we enter March, liquidity in the financial system starts to go down and short-term rates look up. This is good news for liquid funds. Here’s why.

Attractive yields

Yield-To-Maturity (YTM) of liquid schemes have gone up over last one year. According to ACE MF, the average yield to maturity of liquid funds was 6.82 percent as of January 31, 2023 compared to 3.67 percent a year ago. These yields, after being adjusted for the expense ratio, offer an idea of expected returns to the investor. Higher the number better it is, other things remaining the same.