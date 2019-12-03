Life insurers want more options to sell health plans

Three years after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) asked life insurers to withdraw indemnity or reimbursement-based health plans, the companies are now seeking a revival of a level playing structure. This will offer better product choices to customers.Sources told Moneycontrol that life insurers had sought permission to start selling reimbursement plans. Here, when an insured is hospitalised, the kin pays the bills. However, this is later reimbursed by the insurance companies on producing the medical bills.“While general insurers and standalone health companies have more options as far as medical plans are concerned, we have a limited choice. We are seeking a change in this decision,” said the chief distribution officer of a mid-sized private life insurer.Currently, life insurers are allowed to sell fixed-benefit health plans. This means that, if an individual is diagnosed with a particular ailment, the insurer will pay out a fixed sum for the treatment.

In 2016, the IRDAI asked to withdraw all indemnity-based health products being sold in the market. This product, popularly referred to as ‘mediclaim’, constituted almost 85-90 percent of the health products being sold by the life insurers.