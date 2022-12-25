 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC may look at composite licence after passage of Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill

PTI
Dec 25, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Insurance penetration in India during 2021-22 was 4.2 per cent, remaining same as in 2020-21.

The country's largest insurer LIC may take a call on composite licence clause after the passage of Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, sources said.

As per the proposed Bill, an applicant may apply for registration of one or more classes/sub-classes of insurance business of any category or type of insurer.

However, reinsurers are prohibited from seeking registration of any other class of insurance business. A composite licence will allow insurers to undertake general and health insurance via a single entity.

Sources said LIC would take a call on composite licence and other issues emanating out of passage of the Bill in a comprehensive manner taking into consideration Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956.

The Bill, with proposed amendments to the Insurance Act 1938 and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999, is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming Budget session starting next month, sources said.

If the proposal for composite insurance registration is passed, there would be change in solvency margin and capital requirement for these companies.