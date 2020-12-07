LIC, HDFC Pension Corporate Bond Schemes Deliver Double-Digit Growth In NPS Tier-II Accounts

National Pension System’s schemes C – corporate debt funds – have been delivering decent returns, outscoring their mutual fund counterparts (see table), on the back of falling interest rates.

Returns from Tier-I accounts – the default, mandatory account that you have to open when you sign up for NPS – in corporate bond fund category have been robust, but how have Tier-II account subscribers fared?

LIC Pension was the topmost performer in case of Tier-II accounts, across the three- and five-year return periods ended December 3, 2020, as per data from mutual fund tracking firm Value Research. It reported 10.42 percent and 10.22 percent returns respectively over these two timeframes. It was followed by HDFC Pension Fund with 10.09 percent and 10.12 percent annually over three- and five-year horizons respectively. However, they could not beat benchmark CCIL Bond Broad TRI over the three-year period (10.43 percent). They did manage to outperform the benchmark over five years (9.9 percent). No other pension fund scheme C registered double-digit return during these periods.

Investments without restrictions

Tier-II accounts are essentially investment accounts that are free from Tier-I restrictions. Since there is no lock-in period in case of, you can withdraw when the need arises. The minimum contribution to Tier-II account is Rs 1,000 at the time of opening the account, after which each minimum contribution should be at least Rs 250. You can choose different pension fund managers for Tier-I and Tier-II accounts. Like Tier-I, you can choose between active and auto choice investment options for managing your corpus. However, while central government employees enjoy tax deduction under section 80 for making Tier-II investments, the benefit is not available to private sector employees.

Tier-I accounts are the ones meant for accumulating corpus for your retirement. You get access to this sum at the age of vesting, or maturity – that is, when you turn 60. If you were to withdraw before maturity, you will receive only 20 percent as lump-sum, with the rest being compulsorily converted intoYou can, however, make part-withdrawals of up to 25 percent of the balance to finance certain expenditure. For instance, higher education of children, their marriage, purchase or construction of residential house and treatment of critical illnesses.