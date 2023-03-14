 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lessons from SVB collapse: What savers and depositors in India must do

Dev Ashish
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

Most Indian banks are safe and the reason is that the RBI monitors them closely and forces them to take corrective actions proactively if there is something amiss. The Silicon Valley Bank does not impact the Indian banking system

Concentration risk of deposits by SVB depositors was a problem that went out of hand

The speed of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has been frightening. In a matter of days, one of the largest banks in the US went down like a pack of cards.

It is interesting to see why SVB collapsed.

The depositors (mainly startups and founders with tons of money) deposited the cash they received from investors with SVB. The bank used large portions of that money to invest in US Treasuries. Generally, the investments were in papers of shorter duration. But in search of higher yields, the bank recently shifted its strategy to invest in longer-term securities. But when the US Federal Reserve started hiking rates at a never-before rate, the bank’s strategy backfired. The market value of its longer-term securities portfolio fell. Then came downgrades, which led to the accelerated sale of portfolio securities.

Not surprisingly, this also spread the word (or perception) that the bank was in trouble and might become insolvent. This led to depositors panicking and rushing to withdraw their money, which is exactly how a ‘bank run’ happens. And SVB, for lack of a softer word, failed.