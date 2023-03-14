 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Last-minute tax-saving tips: Should you invest in NSC and tax-saving bank fixed deposits?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Investment in NSC makes sense for conservative investors at this moment, says a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor. However, investments in NSC and tax-saving FDs come with a five-year lock-in, which is comparatively higher than the three year lock-in on ELSS.

As we move closer to the tax-saving deadline of March 31, the search for tax-saving investment avenues gathers speed.

As interest rates have gone up over the last 18 months, the National Saving Certificate (NSC) and tax-saving bank fixed deposits look attractive. Here is what you should know about them.

What is on offer?

Both NSC and tax-saving FDs come with a five-year tenure. Investments up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year qualify for tax deduction under Section 80C. These instruments offer a fixed assured rate of return and premature withdrawals are not allowed.