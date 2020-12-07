Kotak India EQ Contra Fund Review: Should You Invest In It?

Contrarian investing involves going against the tide or market momentum. A fund manager following the contra (contrarian) style chooses to invest in fundamentally strong companies that are depressed or under-performing at that particular time. When the market sentiment on these stocks is negative, the fund manager takes a contrarian view and believes that these stocks are likely to do well in the future.

There are three fund houses currently offering such schemes. Prior to SEBI’s re-categorisation norms implemented in mid-2018, there were around five funds that followed the contrarian strategy. Though they were called contra funds, most of them had just knitted their portfolio with large-cap stocks and replicated a multi-cap equity portfolio.

Currently, three schemes – Kotak India EQ contra, SBI contra and Invesco India contra fund – are available. These funds are now mostly true-to-label and following different contrarian approaches.

Here is a review of the Kotak India EQ contra fund (KCONF).

Contra vs Value

Though both contra and value strategies appear similar as they tend to look for undervalued stocks, there is a fine line differentiating the two. Value fund managers invest in stocks that trade at a discount to the intrinsic values of such stocks. They buy/sell stocks purely based on fundamental analysis.

On the other hand, a contrarian fund manager also cares about other parameters and signals. He invests in stocks that are not performing very well at that particular point in time. He believes that once the short-term concerns plaguing them are mitigated, these stocks will go back to their real or fair value, which is much higher than their current value.

In fact, SEBI has made it clear that a fund house should only offer one fund in a category: so only one of value or contra fund can be offered.

KCONF has managed to deliver better performance over its peers and benchmark in various time frames. Though the scheme was launched in 2005 as a contra fund, it was later renamed as Kotak Classic Equity in 2013. In its latter avatar, the fund had also adopted other investment strategies. After SEBI’s re-categorisation norms were implemented in mid-2018, the fund was again renamed as Kotak India EQ contra. Currently, most of its portfolio follows contrarian opportunities.

Over the last one-year, three-year and five-year time periods, the scheme has given 9.7 percent, 8.7 percent and 12.3 percent returns, respectively. But rolling returns are a better way to assess a fund’s performance as they cover multiple entry and exit points.

We took the scheme’s five-year rolling returns over a total time period of seven years. So, KCONF gave 10 percent returns, as opposed to the category average return of 9.3 percent. The Nifty 100 total returns index gave 9.4 percent returns in the same period. In fact, KCONF underperformed Invesco India contra on the rolling return parameter due to its large-cap orientation. However, it outperformed the SBI contra fund.

Portfolio composition

KCONF follows a stock picking approach that combines the fund manager’s conviction with a quantitative model – known as the ‘quantamental’ approach globally.

The fund manager first prepares a portfolio based on his view on the economy, stocks and sectors. Then he runs a quantitative model which also gives a portfolio as an output – a complete portfolio with sector and stocks weights. The fund manager then compares the two portfolios. He takes a high-conviction bet on those sectors or stocks where the two portfolios are in sync.

Shibani Kurian, Head of Research and Equity Fund Manager at Kotak Mutual Fund says, “The portfolio is designed to pick the best of stocks from both a fundamental analysis perspective and balance out the emotional quotient of a fund manager through the quant model. We choose stocks which are fundamentally sound, but are undervalued. When we are looking at intrinsic value, we are not just looking at the price to earnings or the price to book value or an EBITDA multiple, but we are also looking at different fundamental factors such as operating profitability, cash flow, balance sheet leverage and return ratios. The quant model looks at various different parameters, including financials, valuations and statistical factors.

While buying a stock, the fund manager is taking a view over the next 18 to 24 months period for the contrarian opportunity to pay off. However, companies that were bought in the past as contra stocks may not be contra shares today, but they still figure in the portfolio. “If we find that there is further upside left in the stock, then we will keep the stock in the portfolio,” Shibani adds.

Its portfolio is fairly diversified and the top 10 holdings account for 47 percent of its portfolio. The scheme’s top three equity holdings are Reliance, Infosys and HDFC Bank. Currently, KCONF is overweight IT, real estate, building materials, auto and auto ancillaries.

Considering the fact that all segments of the market are cyclical in nature and businesses tend to be in and out of favour. Contra investing requires patience, as markets sometimes do not recognise the true value of a company and the fund manager may fall prey to value or contra traps. Hence, this fund may suit investors with a high risk appetite. This can be a part of your non-core or satellite portfolio. The ideal investment horizon would be five years and more.