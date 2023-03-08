 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirtan Shah on why RBI’s Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme is best form of gold investment

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST

In a tweet on March 8, Kirtan Shah, founder of Credence Wealth Advisors, answered a few key questions. Two of them are - should you buy an SGB and if yes, should you buy the new tranche or an older tranche?

The RBI issues the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) on behalf of the government of India.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) last tranche of Series IV of its Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme 2022-23, which was issued on March 6, is approaching the final date on March 10. This is the right time to know why Kirtan A Shah, founder of Credence Wealth Advisors, thinks that purchasing SGBs is the best option among all forms of investments in the yellow metal.

The issue price for the new tranche has been set at Rs 5,611 per gram, with a Rs 50 per gram discount for investors applying online (making it Rs 5,561 per gram for online applications).

