Key takeaways from Moneycontrol's first mutual fund summit

Moneycontrol PF Team
Dec 15, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Market regulators, mutual fund CEO and top financial advisors come together to share their agenda for the industry at Moneycontrol MF Summit

Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit in progress.

It isn’t every day that you get to see the who’s who of the mutual fund industry in the same room, let alone rubbing shoulders with members of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), their regulator.

But on Wednesday, December 14, that was exactly what happened, as Moneycontrol, India’s largest financial news platform and the flagship digital platform of the Network18 group, hosted its first-ever mutual fund (MF) summit, in Mumbai.

With the Indian mutual fund industry turning 36, and crossing the Rs 40-trillion mark in assets under management (AUM), there was much to discuss through the day. Moneycontrol Editor Binoy Prabhakar put it succinctly as he set the ball rolling in his welcome address: “There has never been a better time to talk about the future of the Indian mutual fund industry."

The Summit's first keynote address was delivered by Chief Guest Ananta Barua, Whole Time Member, SEBI, who touched open the importance of regulating a sector that handles a humongous amount of money every day without hindering it, but keeping investor interests front and centre at all times.

The mutual fund industry as a whole benefits if there is full compliance with rules and regulations, Barua emphasised, noting that both scheme level risks and asset management company (AMC) level risks are addressed by regulations.

