you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Join Moneycontrol Virtual Summit on 'How to Maximise SIP Returns'

Do SIPs work? And if they do, then for how long must we stay invested to make reasonable returns from SIPs? Tune in to the summit to gain insights on.

Moneycontrol’s Virtual Summits are online events designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and subjects that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts. Understanding SIPs and how to make the most of them is one such event.

The article will go live on this page at the scheduled time. The summit is open for all Moneycontrol Users. No registration is needed. You can bookmark the page and access through Saved Article on the app menu, or if you are accessing on web then you can add the page to bookmarks bar. You can also add the event to your calendar by using the option above the image.

Moneycontrol is hosting Jiju Vidyadharan, Senior Director, CRISIL Funds & Fixed Income Research, and Piyush Gupta, Director, CRISIL Funds Research, to discuss a seemingly basic, but pertinent question. Do SIPs work? And if they do, then for how long must we stay invested to make reasonable returns from SIPs?

Some of the topics that participants will glean insights on are:
- The Moneycontrol CRISIL Research SIP study
- How not to lose money from SIPs in equity funds?
- How much return should I expect from my equity fund?

- Facing a cash crunch during COVID-19 pandemic? Shall I continue, pause or stop my SIPs?

About the expert:

Jiju Vidyadharan is Senior Director and Business Head – CRISIL Funds and Fixed Income Research. He oversees CRISIL Research’s offerings in the investment research space. Jiju joined CRISIL in 2003. He has been instrumental in developing investment solutions for leading banks, brokerages, financial distributors and corporates.

See you soon.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Business #calendar #GuruSpeak #investing #MF News

