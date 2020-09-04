ITR filing 2019-20: Documents required to file income tax returns

For ITR filing 2019-20, the following documents are required.

Form 16: For filing the ITR, form 16 is the most important document for all salaried individuals. It is a certificate issued by employers detailing the tax deducted at source and it also carries the details of the salary paid to the employee and their TDS.

Every employer is liable to issue Form 16 to all its employees from whom income tax has deducted from their salaries. It is a mandatory document.

Form 16 consists of two parts 'Part A' and 'Part B'. Part A is the portion that consists of the income tax deducted by the employer in the financial year. It has the Permanent Account Number (PAN) details of the employee and the Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN) of the employer. Part B of Form 16 includes the break-up information of the employee’s gross salary.

- Form 26AS: Income Tax Department generates an annual consolidated tax statement which is known as 'Form 26AS'. Using PAN, all taxpayers can easily access it from the income-tax website. It contains the amount of the TDS of the salaried class and taxes paid during the financial year (in case of self-employed or businessmen).

Taxpayers can refer to their Form 26AS and tally it with their Form 16 for the amount of taxes they paid to the treasury of the central government while filing the ITR.

Improved 'Form 26AS' introduced by the government last month. It carries details in various categories of an individual’s financial transactions specified in the Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs).

- Tax Saving Investments: An individual has to submit the proof of the same directly to the Income Tax (I-T) Department for claiming tax deductions, if they fail to submit their tax-saving investments to their employers during the stated period in the previous financial year.

These include receipt of life insurance (LIC) premium paid, receipt of medical insurance, Public Provident Fund (PPF) passbook, 5-year FD receipts, mutual funds investment (ELSS), home loan repayment certificate/statement, donation paid receipt, tuition fee paid receipt etc.

- Certificates related to interest income: An individual gets income from various interest investments such as savings account deposits and fixed deposits from banks and post offices apart from the income from salary. Interest certificates/bank statements are provided to depositors for the same by these financial institutions.

Under section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act, an individual can claim deduction up to Rs 10,000 on the interest earned from their savings account held with a bank/post office.

Medical insurance: Under Section 80D for payment of health insurance premiums, you can claim up to Rs 25,000. These insurance policies could be for yourself, your spouse or your children. In case of senior citizens, the limit is Rs 50,000.

You can claim an additional deduction under the Section if you are paying premiums for your parents. The limit is Rs 25,000 if your parents are less than 60 years of age. If your parents are over the age of 60, you can claim a maximum of Rs 0,000 per year.

Interest on housing loan is eligible for tax saving. This is for a self-occupied house. Education loan interest payments.