ITR 2019-20: Want to check how much income you paid? Here are steps to follow

Income tax is one of the most important items that you need to check off your to-do list every year. And it is critical to keep track of how much you have paid. So how do you keep a record of the taxes you have paid. The answer is the form 26AS, your annual tax statement. It can be checked on the income tax department's e-filing website.

Information related to tax deducted at source on your PAN number during the financial year, taxes paid, tax collected at source, demand and refund are shown in form 26AS. At the time of filing ITR, it helps in reducing errors.

How to check Form 26AS? This can be done in three ways:

- Via e-filling portal

- Via Net Banking Account

- Via TRACES portal

Here's how to view and download Form 26AS:

1. Via e-filling portal

- Login to e-filing portal of income tax website

- Go to 'My Account'

- View Form 26AS (Tax Credit)

- Confirm to redirect to 'TDS Traces CPC website'

- Click on 'View Tax Credit Form 26AS'

- Select Assessment Year and Download Format

- Click to 'View/ Dowenload'

2. Via Net Banking Account

- Log in to your Net banking Account

- Click on 'Tax Credit (View Form 26AS)

- Confirm your PAN details

- Click on ' View Form 26AS'

3. Via TRACES portal

- Login to Traces website at www.tdscpc.gov.in

- Create your login credentials and Register as a new user and Choose Taxpayer

- Login to your TRACES account using the above credentials

- Enter your login details

- Click on 'View/Verify Tax Credit' tab

- Click on ' View your Form 26AS'