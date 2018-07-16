ITR 2018-19: How to file income tax returns online if you don't have Form 16

TRANSPORT AND MEDICAL ALLOWANCES | If you are getting these allowances, you can get exemption up to Rs 34,200 (Transport Allowance Rs 19,200 and Medical Allowance Rs 15,000 annually) while doing the computation of your income tax. However, from FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20), one may be able to take the benefit of the standard deduction for Rs 40,000 in lieu of the existing transport allowance and medical expense reimbursement.