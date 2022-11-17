 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
"It isn’t easy to make money in the stock markets": Nithin Kamath talks about money, jobs and entrepreneurship

Bhavya Dua
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

"It isn’t easy to make money in the stock markets. The right step here should be to start investing in an index mutual fund. And once you start tracking the market you potentially might develop a liking for a particular sector."

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath

Nithin Kamath, CEO and co-founder of Zerodha, India’s largest stockbroking house, feels that in order to achieve financial freedom, one should develop the habit to invest as soon as possible.

In a conversation with Moneycontrol Kamath shared some of his personal experiences with money and the lessons he learned over the years from his early days of trading to building Zerodha. Edited excerpts from the interaction:

In the world of finfluencers (Financial influencers), what is the right approach for people to equip themselves with the knowledge to handle their own finances?

Influencers have made it seem like it is very easy to make money in the stock markets, which it isn’t. We are in the middle of a bull market, and there’s a saying that in a bull market even a fool feels extremely smart because everything goes up.

In the last two-three years, we have been in a once in lifetime kind of a bull market.

It isn’t easy to make money in the stock markets. The right step here should be to start investing in an index mutual fund. And once you start tracking the market you potentially might develop a liking for a particular sector. For example, when I started, I really got into tracking the financial services market - what are NBFCs doing, what are brokers doing and so on. When you understand the dynamics of a particular sector and their business models, that is when I think one should diversify into direct stocks.