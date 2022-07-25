Is silver precious enough to be part of your portfolio?

Gold, gold prices

Rising inflation throughout the world has compelled central banks to tighten their monetary policy by increasing interest rates and withdrawing liquidity. This hasn’t boded well for asset classes such as equities and bonds.

For instance, the S&P 500 index is down 19% YTD while the benchmark US 10-year nominal yield is hovering over 3%, 150 basis points higher than at the start of the year (bond prices go down as yields go up, thus leading to losses for bond investors). One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Gold, on the other hand, has shown a relative outperformance with a decline of just 5% YTD. While rising interest rates have a bearing on gold prices too, the asset class looks better placed in the current scenario of macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties, which is supporting prices, and limiting the downside. For the Indian investor, INR gold has held even better, with YTD gains of 5%.

With gold’s outperformance, investors were expecting a similar performance by silver, which is considered to be a cheaper alternative to gold. However, in the international market, silver prices have declined 17% YTD.

The massive underperformance vis-à-vis gold reflects the dominance of silver’s industrial use in determining its price. The growing concerns about the economic outlook have been reflected in weak institutional demand for industrial commodities such as copper and silver. On the commodity exchanges, investor positioning has been the most bearish since June 2019. Investors are net sellers at 44 million ounces as of 5th July.

On the domestic front, the rupee (INR) depreciated as the US dollar strengthened. The INR has depreciated by 6% YTD. This helps gold and silver returns in the domestic market. However, despite the rupee depreciation, silver has lagged considerably. It has given a negative return of -9% YTD and recorded a massive -18% decline from July 2021. On the other hand, gold has returned a positive +5% YTD and +6% compared to July 2021 prices.

Silver – Half copper, Half gold?

To get a historical perspective, let us look at the historical prices of silver compared to gold.

Since January 2000, silver has given an absolute return of 268%, while gold has returned 521%. Interestingly, copper, which represents industrial commodities, has given a return of 311%. Silver returns have been closer to that of copper, underlining the industrial importance of the metal.

At the same time, silver’s underperformance with respect to gold and copper indicates its failure to hold on to its industrial / precious metal characteristics, making it a rather confused identity.

Figure 1: Since the gold standard, gold has performed better than silver.

Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future.

Figure 2 Silver has underperformed copper and gold in the last decade.Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future.