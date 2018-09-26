Is it a good idea to turn to NBFCs for education loans?

The highest requirement for financial assistance is felt mostly at the post-graduation stage followed by under-graduate programmes. The top courses for which students seek financial assistance include engineering, science and technology, mathematics, medical, Masters of Science, MBA, architecture and law.

There is also a steady shift towards new-age courses in vocational and skill development such as photography, image consulting, music, etc. said Amit Gainda, CEO, Avanse Financial Services. Avanse has been pioneering the trend of financing these unconventional courses.

In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Hiral Thanawala, Gainda talked about rising demand for education loans from NBFCs compare to banks, customer centric services offered by NBFCs, the type of loans being offered by Avanse and more. Edited excerpts:

Why NBFCs are now a better bet in comparison to banks when it comes to opt for an education loan?

The new-age, tech-savvy millennials are exposed to a myriad of choices when it comes to opting for the most suitable university, course and even lending institution to meet their financial needs. Some of the NBFCs are specialists providing customised, attractive solutions catering to wide spectrum of student-centric needs. This NBFCs provide tailor-made education loan solutions with low turnaround time (TAT), less paperwork, higher loan eligibility, best-in-class services and liberty to fund unconventional courses.

Many banks and financial institutions, provides loan only for tuition fees. However, some NBFCs including ours provide finance covering complete cost of education including living and other expenses, exam and library fees, books and equipment and/or travelling expenses without putting a cap on the amount that can be borrowed. NBFCs have therefore shown tremendous growth in the market.

Do NBFCs provide education loan faster than the banks? What is the procedure and the rate of interest for borrowing from NBFCs?

Yes, NBFC have a much simpler and faster loan process. The loan sanctioning process at NBFCs like Avanse is extremely student friendly and our processing time for an education loan is usually under 5 days. We have dedicated teams who meet students and their parents to assist them right from the stage of applying for the program of their choice to the loan disbursement and thereafter providing whatever solutions they may need while they set off for their program. If the student and his family are facing any unavoidable financial issues, we also spend time to understand the situation and advise the customer with the best possible option.

The average lending rate of interest (ROI) of the NBFCs ranges from 11% to 13%. ROI depends upon the candidate, eligibility and other criteria which may vary from case to case.

What are the digital services you are employing for the better experience of the consumer?

Avanse provides customer-centric services and advanced digital solutions to meet the education financing needs of the millennials. Some of the key initiatives include Straight through Loan processing with automated score cards, Artificial Intelligence allowing loans to ‘New to Credit’ customers allowing financial access and digitization of systems and processes. Recently, Avanse partnered with a digital-lending Fintech firm to introduce a first-of-its-kind digital, school fee financing app that helps parents to digitally secure education finance for their children’s school fees through instant credit facility and convenient EMIs.

What are the type of loans that you offer?

Avanse provides loan for education across all levels in India and abroad – school education, undergraduate course, postgraduate course and executive education. Additionally, Avanse also provides loans to educational institutes in India to fund their growth and working capital needs. Avanse in partnership with Early Salary also helps parent’s fund their child’s school fees digitally.