IRDAI eases investment norms for insurance sector, allows corporate agents tie-ups with 9 insurers

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST

The insurance regulator said the amendments will promote ease of doing business and simplify the process of setting up an insurance in India.

Insurance promoters will now be able to dilute their stake up to 26 percent, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has said. The dilution, however, will be linked to the insurer being a listed entity with a ‘satisfactory’ solvency record for the preceding five years.

It also made the investment through Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) optional for private equity (PE) funds, with the objective of enabling them to directly invest in insurance companies.

This apart, corporate agents, including banks, will now be allowed to tie up with nine insurers (up from three), and insurance marketing firms can distribute products of six insurers (up from two earlier) in each line of business - life, general, and health insurance.

These decisions were taken at the insurance regulator’s board meeting on Friday. The IRDAI said the amendments will promote ease of doing business and simplify the process of setting up insurance in India.

“(These reforms) will improve ease of doing business, free up distribution models, encourage customer-centric innovations and make the sector attractive for investment. The regulator has addressed a number of long pending issues of the industry,” said Bhargav Dasgupta, MD and CEO, ICICI Lombard General Insurance.