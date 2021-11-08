IPOs galore: Here are 7 factors to consider before making your investments

Paytm plans to raise around Rs 18,000 crore from an initial public offering (IPO) of shares. Oyo, MobiKwik, Delhivery, and the mega IPO of LIC are some of the next in line over the next few weeks and months. The total amount of fundraising expects to cross Rs 1,00,000 crore mark in this calendar year.

So, how do you decide which IPO to invest in, amidst so many interesting offers? First, you need to appreciate the fact that most of the IPOs come during a bull run, when people overlook the fundamentals and focus on making some easy money. So, let me share some tips and tricks to find the best IPOs to invest in.

Listing gains versus long-term wealth creation

Consider this, if you were lucky to get an allotment of IRCTC or Dmart. On their listing days, you would have made a cool 100 percent plus in profits. But if you are still holding on to these stocks, then you can imagine the returns you would have made from the listing day.

There is nothing wrong in using your idle money to benefit from the listing gains. But investing is much more beyond listing gains. In fact, for many investors, it may not even justify their time value because of the meagre allocation one gets. So, focus on long-term wealth creation.

Beware of ‘Initial Ploy Offering’

Bull runs often prompt promoters to cash out their stakes. But ask yourself how many would like to dilute a profitable business that is growing and has a competitive edge. So, if a promoter is diluting a significant stake, then it could be an initial ploy offering than a public offer.

Build position after the lock-in period

Before going public, Nykaa and Policybazar had already raised Rs. 2,396 and Rs. 2,569 crore, respectively from the anchor investors. As per SEBI rules, an anchor investor can sell their stocks only after a lock-in period of 30 days. So, those shareholders/anchor investors who had actually bought the stock at an actual IPO price cannot sell their stocks for the first 30 days. We have seen how the Zomato stock prices dropped by 8 percent after the lock-in period of 30 days was over. So, if you are looking to build a position in a certain stock, then it would be a good idea to wait till the lock-in period gets over. This also allows the market to set the fair price of the said stock.

Must you buy growth at any price?

Zomato came out with a pricing that was widely cited as very expensive and how it might not sustain. But the stock surprised everyone with a 51 percent listing gain and is now trading at an even higher level. Similarly, Dmart was also cited as a very expensive bet, but look at what it has delivered.

Valuation is one of the important metrics to consider, but market sentiments and the exuberance of investors may override fundamentals at times.

So, finding cheap and attractive stocks may not always work because what is cheap and attractive today may stay cheap and become ugly tomorrow.

Usage of IPO money

It is very important to check how the IPO proceeds would be utilized. Check the red herring prospectus to know more about its plans, strategies, strengths, and goals such as investing in technology or increasing production capacity, discovering new markets, or acquisition. In case it wants to reduce debt, then you also need to check the percentage that will be used for paying off loans.

Know the risks

Check the red herring prospectus to know more about the risks that may affect the company severely. Be aware of the liabilities that may arise out of contingencies or litigations.

Focus on the business

Always remember that you are buying a business and not a stock, so your entire focus should be to find the most solid business versus the most hyped business. Look for factors such as a unique business proposition, robust business model, growth potential, strong financials, Promoters and the management.