'Investors should wait before taking an additional exposure in equity markets'

In addition to term insurance plans, individuals should definitely look at a child policy once they start a family, said Aneesh Srivastava, CIO, IDBI Federal Life Insurance.

Also, one should also look at a health plan in addition to mediclaim. Since, health plans from life insurance players help with rehabilitation support. It is also useful to invest in a guaranteed plan which gives you returns irrespective of market conditions.

Edited excerpts:

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Srivastava talks about present scenario of investing into equities and filters an investor needs to apply while evaluating a stock, emerging sectors, child ULIP plans and more.A: Market valuations are expensive and corporate earnings have not caught up to the extent expected by the market. So, one should wait before taking on additional exposure in equity markets. It is difficult to predict for how long the market will continue to remain expensive or when there will be the opportunity to invest. However, it is certain that when one invests at expensive valuations, long-term returns come down. Also, any negative news of expensive valuation, leads to sharper corrections. We have seen this happening in mid and small-cap segments of the market where valuations were exorbitant and this segment of the market corrected very sharply.

The key for good returns is buying at a reasonable value and investing for the long-term. We recommend investors to have an investment horizon of 5 to 7 years.

A: Corporate governance is the most important thing an investor needs to look at in companies while investing. One has to be extremely careful with quality of the management and ability of the management to sail through several business cycles. Growth and reasonable valuation are the two important things investor should always look at while creating portfolios.A: Every investor needs to have a strategic asset allocation and he should remain invested as per that. For instance, an investor might have a risk appetite to invest 70% in debt and 30% in equity funds. At expensive valuations, this allocation may marginally come down to 60%. So, if you have a long term perspective it is advisable to remain invested and marginally tweak your allocations as per the investment scenario. In the meanwhile, one can park money in liquid funds. You can also capture market volatilities by understanding your strategic asset allocation and investing systematically.

A: It is an emerging sector and one should look to invest in it for long term growth. The size of the Indian mutual fund industry compared to India's GDP is small. There is tremendous opportunity for growth in AUMs. Also, an increase in household savings and financialization of the same would continue to drive growth for this sector.

A: The insured person chooses the monthly income, policy term, premium payment term and frequency of the premium payment. Depending upon these parameters, as well as the gender and age of the insured person, the premium amount is decided.

The plan can be customised in three easy steps first deciding the monthly income for your family, second selecting the policy term and third selecting premium payment term.

At the unfortunate demise of the insured person during the term of the policy, the death benefit is paid to the beneficiary.

A: ULIPs provide the life insurance protection required by a family while helping them to save a good amount of money by investing in equities. If the family has the required patience to stay invested over a long period of time of 8-10 years, they are likely to get a CAGR of 8-9% from their equity investments, as these investments typically grow faster than debt instruments such as fixed deposits, or real estate. The 5-year lock-in period for ULIPs also provides fund managers the flexibility to choose better stocks over the long-term. Further, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are helpful as the monthly investments are not heavy on the pocket, and the family also receives the benefit of rupee-cost averaging as well as tax benefits.

In the case of child-ULIPs, there is the additional waiver of premium benefit in case of the unfortunate demise or disability of the policyholder. Hence, by investing in ULIPs over the long-term, it can lead to significant wealth creation for the family which can not only help them in saving for their child’s education but also with other requirements like retirement planning.